Levy County residents voice concerns over proposed sand mine operation

BRONSON — Issues with the AC created a warm environment inside the auditorium of the Levy County Government Center Monday evening.
Mixed in with that hot air was a number of heated residents who had filed into the auditorium to express their concerns over a proposed sand mine operation during a roughly four-hour Levy County Planning Commission meeting.
Applicant DNM Engineering Associates, Inc., based out of Ocala, is seeking a special exception for a major mining operation located just outside the Town of Bronson.
According to a Levy County Planning and Zoning Staff Report that was included in the meeting packet, the total project area would consist of over 1,100 acres (400 acres of mining and 713.35 added acreage for ingress/egress).
Additionally, the property where the proposed mining site would be is currently designated as Agriculture/Rural Residential (ARR). According to the LCPZ Staff Report, sand mines require a special exception in Agriculture/Rural Residential.
"Special exceptions are what allow certain things to be permitted in different zoning districts based on our land development code," Stacey Hectus, LCPZ director, said during the meeting. "Those usually come with conditions..."
Hectus confirmed that a special exception does not involve rezoning and that the BOCC (board of county commissioners) can revoke it.
Douglas VanDeursen, president of DNM Engineering Associates, Inc., was in attendance at Monday's meeting and gave a presentation on behalf of the property owner, Ryan Thomas.
VanDeursen addressed several points that were outlined in a cover letter sent to the planning and zoning department in May.
The letter states Thomas "is proposing to permit the subject property as the 3RT Sand Mine to be able to excavate the sand (from) the subject property to be sold to independent contractors to be utilized for fill material for construction of new road/highway construction, road/highway improvements, single family residences, residential developments, commercial developments, industrial developments, concrete foundation, concrete production, horse track developments, equestrian facilities, etc. throughout Levy and other neighboring counties."
After VanDeursen gave his remarks, members of the commission then proceeded to ask follow-up questions based off the information they had heard.
A couple of those questions came from Kelly Bishop. She first wanted to clarify with VanDeursen that they will not be mining for minerals.
VanDeursen confirmed this statement and said it will just be sand.
Bishop then followed up with a question regarding the mine's life expectancy and how many years they are looking at for "this type of traffic."
VanDeursen answered by saying "it will be 100 plus years."
Also brought up was the concern of dust control. Cochairman Parks Wilson stated that there was nothing in the plan regarding this issue and that he would be "hesitant" in recommending the approval of the exemption without some sort of a plan for "best management practices for sand control."
Wilson continued on the topic with dust control and said there's also been concerns brought up about this as it relates to the University of Florida Rosemary Hill Observatory, which is situated close to the property where the mining operation would be.
Other worries brought up by the commission included bringing in unsuitable materials (rock and clay are examples) to help with the reclamation of the property over time.
In addition to the commission addressing the concerns above, there were several others that residents of both Bronson and Williston also brought up during the public comment portion of the meeting.
A majority of these points had to do with traffic, health and noise concerns.
Health is utmost a worry for Bronson local Melissa Smallwood, who said she deals with asthma and has had "multiple strokes."
Smallwood also said she moved to the town "for clean air, quiet and peaceful surroundings."
"I can't stay here if the (sand) mine goes through," she said.
Another resident and former real estate broker, Robbie Blake, has lived in Bronson for 44 years and said the sand mine could end up lowering property values.
"That's a concern," she said.
A majority of the residents who shared their opinions also stated that the sand mine has no benefit to the community.
Following a lengthy public comment session, the commission then had the opportunity to discuss some of the pros and cons based off the information it had heard.
"There's a right place to put a mine and there's a wrong place," Chairman Thomas Harper said.
"We have to look at the good and the bad," he said.
Other members of the board brought up the point about the future growth in the county.
"Levy County is going to grow because of the things around Levy County," Commissioner J.D. Holmes III said.
"We have an obligation to manage that growth," he said. "I don't think we can stop it."
The commission ultimately outlined 14 conditions based off of conversation and comments from the public in its recommendation of approval to the BOCC.
Some of those conditions include setting a schedule for the proposed mining site of five days a week (Monday-Friday), with hours of operation being from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Other conditions laid out by the commission included having a staging area for trucks on site, 150 total trips, a plan for best management practices as it relates to dust control, a threat to endangered species report, reclamation/restoration plan, no rock/clay excavation (adhere to geological plan that was submitted), no sand washing, no imported materials and a limitation of 45 years (originally was over 100).
These conditions are in addition to the six already included in the LCPZ Department Staff Report.
While the planning commission has made a suggestion to approve the proposed sand mine, the decision will ultimately come down to the BOCC.
The commissioners will get their first look at these conditions outlined at their July 25 regular meeting. The meeting will be at 9 a.m. in the auditorium of the Levy County Government Center.
