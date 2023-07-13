Over $8 million is being awarded to several Levy County communities for broadband internet expansion.
These funds are a portion of the more than $247 million that Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced is being awarded through the Broadband Infrastructure Program that will play a role in “connecting more than 59,000 unserved and underserved businesses, homes, farms and anchor institutions like hospitals and libraries to high-speed internet,” according to a news release.
This $247 million in awards is in addition to the $226 million that has already been awarded to 53 counties to expand broadband internet access in Florida’s unserved communities.
“High-speed broadband internet is important infrastructure for Florida communities and will generate economic development activity and a talented labor force,” DeSantis said in the news release. “Florida is proud to make investments in broadband Internet infrastructure that will benefit all Floridians and make long-term impacts in communities across the state.”
Below are the projects in Levy County that will be awarded through the Broadband Infrastructure Program.
City of Williston, Town of Bronson, and areas of East Bronson, Raleigh, East Williston, Williston Highlands and Morriston – ($4,828,110) to add 195 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 3,444 unserved locations within Levy County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.
City of Chiefland – ($3,460,000) to add 204 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 2,580 unserved locations within Levy County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.
The Florida Department of Commerce (FloridaCommerce) is hosting a series of public workshops to hear directly from Floridians about barriers to accessing broadband Internet service in their communities.
According to the news release, “the workshops will help inform Florida’s plan to access funding for the expansion of broadband internet service, and the deployment of online devices and digital skills training.”
More information on the workshops can be found at https://tinyurl.com/e3n7szwe.
“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is expanding broadband Internet to small and rural areas of the state that will now have new access to critical resources,” J. Alex Kelly, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary, said in the news release. “Broadband Internet infrastructure will change the landscape and quality of life for Florida families and businesses, connecting them to workforce training, jobs, educational resources and telehealth services.”
For more information about the Broadband Infrastructure Program, visit the Broadband Infrastructure Program webpage at https://tinyurl.com/e3n7szwe.
