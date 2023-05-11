WILLISTON — A crowd of approximately 100 people came together underneath the Dr. Kenneth A. Schwiebert Pavilion at Heritage Park for National Day of Prayer on May 4.
Included in the large gathering of people were a handful of city, county officials as well as pastors from several area churches.
This year’s National Day of Prayer theme was “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” which comes from James 5:16.
Throughout the event, which lasted a little over an hour, pastors and city, county officials took turns walking up to the podium that sat on a stage facing the audience to lead prayers for a variety of areas and groups. This included: Prayers for the armed forces, police, fire and sheriff departments, U.S. Congress, state and local government and many more.
Additionally, Mandy Fugate also took to the stage during the event to sing a couple of songs. Fugate’s second performance came towards the end of the event, as she invited the crowd to stand and join in the singing of “God Bless America.”
The event finished with closing remarks from Mayor Charles Goodman.
Furthermore, in addition to Williston, the City of Chiefland also held a National Day of Prayer event during the morning in front of city hall.
National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May that invites people to pray for the nation. According to the National Day of Prayer website, it was started in 1952 “by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into into law by President Harry S. Truman.”
According to the website, in 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Ronald Reagan, identifying National Prayer Day as the first Thursday in May.
For more information, visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org.
