Levy County municipal election results

Bronson (official results):
Town Council, Seat 2
Mark Kjeseth (67 total votes)
Virginia Phillips (117 total votes)
Town Council, Seat 4
Jordan Jabbar (76 total votes)
Franklin Schuler Jr. (81 total votes)
Julie Stalnaker (35 total votes)
Inglis (official results):
Mayor
Harry William Brodhead (119 total votes)
Steven D. Schwing (139 total votes)
Michael Andrew White (94 total votes)
Town Commissioner (vote for two)
Shelby Gerber (48 total votes)
Susan Gill-Sims (127 total votes)
Daniel Hill (212 total votes)
Veronica Jo Reardon (143 total votes)
Carter “Jay” Shackelford III (130 total votes)
Yankeetown (unofficial results):
Town Council (vote for three)
Kat Atherley (172 total votes)
Adam McNiece (13 total votes)
John David Pisano (159 total votes)
Jeffrey C. St. John (46 total votes)
Laurence J Vorisek (185 total votes)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.