Levy County Legislative Delegation Hearing calls for support

BRONSON — The Levy County Legislative Delegation, made up of State Rep. Chuck Clemons and State Sen. Keith Perry, were on hand Friday in Bronson to meet with elected officials and the public.
Representatives from the towns of Levy County all addressed the delegation, asking for assistance with different projects ranging from Yankeetown’s request to maintain the Nature Coast, to asks for fire trucks, and updated public safety buildings.
Levy County Commission Chairman Matt Brooks requested assistance with funding for the construction of a new emergency operations center and renovation of the existing building to accommodate the sheriff’s 911 dispatch center, bringing broadband to the county, and the proposed Waccasassa Water and Wastewater Cooperative.
Brooks also asked the delegation to continue the support of the programs in Levy County that already received state funding. He approached them as well for support, if JOINN Laboratories ever moves forward with building a primate testing facility on the land they own in the county.
Clemons and Perry reiterated what the Levy County Commission has said: That there is nothing to be done until JOINN contacts the county about zoning or building permits. This has not happened. However, both men promised to support the county if it ever occurs.
“Hopefully, that never sees the light of day,” Clemons said. “But if it does start moving forward, we are ready to work on your behalf and with you to make sure that we don’t allow that.”
“Myself and my staff, we’ve contacted the governor’s office,” Perry said. “And as you know, he is on it. We’ve contacted the DEP and we’ve contacted the FWC, who is in the chain of approval. We have them on speed dial should that application come in. So, we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that never happens.”
Both members of the delegation are planning to maintain offices in Bronson.
“We’re excited to represent you,” Perry said. “Fight for the values that you share and believe in. We look forward to listening to some of the issues that you may have.”
“These are formal events,” he said. “There are issues that are important to you. Our offices are open. Some people think you are bothering your legislators by calling us up. If you have a legislator that you are bothering, you need to get a new one. We’re here to represent you, your values, your ideas and listen to your concerns.”
“We are your voice in Tallahassee,” Clemons said. “We’re fighters. We’re going to fight for Levy County and the things you need.”
