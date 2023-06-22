Levy County Jr. Cattlemen's win state contest

GAINESVILLE — Each year, teams of four individuals represent their home counties at the Junior Florida Cattlemen’s Quiz Bowl Contest.
This year, the contest was held at the University of Florida Animal Science Department in Gainesville on June 9. The purpose of this contest is for youth to demonstrate their extensive knowledge of the beef cattle industry. This includes answering involved questions on beef health, reproduction, nutrition, anatomy, terminology, management and much more.
Teams are matched against one another and given a set of buzzers to answer questions posed by a moderator.
The state-winning team, representing Levy County, included Nox Hobby, Reagan Hancock, Bailey Bird and Layla Hobby. These four youth have dedicated countless hours pouring over the ins and outs of the beef industry and their dedication certainly paid off.
The team was coached by Ed Jennings, Levy County Extension Livestock Agent, and Summer Sanders. 4-H Program Assistant. Team members will be recognized for their tenacity and success at the annual Florida Cattlemen’s Association Convention in Marco Island, Florida, later this month.
