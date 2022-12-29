Levy County Horse Club Trailriders donates $7,000 to UF Shands Cancer Center

The Levy County Horse Club Trailriders held their 21st Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Benefit Trail Ride on Oct. 22. The event was held at the Tidewater Trailhead in Goethe State Forest in Levy County in conjunction with Forest Awareness Month and Greenways and Trails Month.
This benefit is for a great cause. And what better reason to be out on the trails. We had 108 people show up for the luncheon, ride and raffles. This year’s event raised $7,000 that was donated to UF Shands Cancer Center to be utilized for the use of local breast cancer patients. The Levy County Horse Club Tailriders has donated a total of $110,625 into the Southeastern Healthcare Foundation that is administered by the Shands Cancer Center for breast cancer patients.
The horse club held our annual Christmas ride/dinner on Dec. 10 in which we presented the check for $7,000 to Tristin Tarbox, clinical social worker for UF Shands Cancer Center.
Tarbox informed the club of how the funds are so desperately needed and has been used to benefit patients in need. It’s used for purchasing their combs, brushes and gas cards for trips for chemo and radiation treatments, and even an occasional payment for their electric bill, car repair, rent payment, etc. All the planning, work and local business contributions in putting on such an event to benefit our neighbors that are battling this disease makes it all worthwhile.
Should you be interested in next year’s event on Oct. 21, 2023, or wish to learn more about our horse club, you may contact us on our website at www.levycounty horseclub.com or email contact@levycountyhorse club.com.
