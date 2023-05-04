182 years ago
1839 March – During the 2nd Seminole Indian War, the United States Government maintained a fort at the headwaters of the Waccasassa River to house troops fighting Indians in the interior of East Florida. The fort was named Fort Waccasassa or Fort No. 8 and was operational from March 1839 until January 1843.
109 years ago
1914 March 01 – The first train of the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad to travel through Levy County, known as the Perry-Cut Off, traveled on the newly constructed Dunnellon to Wilcox extension. The cost of construction of the 50.1 miles line was $707,291.17. The line was taken over by the United States Railroad Administration during the period 1918 and 1919 when the country was involved in World War I.
68 years ago
1955 October 01 – A 150-acre tract of land near Chiefland has become a state pine tree nursery owned by the Florida Board of Forestry. The property, which is known as the old Moses E. Wood farm, was sold by his widow, Mrs. Ola B. Wood. The purchase price was $18,750 – $125 an acre. The installation will have an annual capacity of 25 million baby trees.
