156 years ago
1867 – The following Bronson residents resolved to organize a Methodist Church at that place. Dr. James M. Jackson; Col. W.R. Coulter; W.A. Shands; and Moses Keen, in 1868, on a lot northwest and adjoining the old cemetery given by Col. W.R. Coulter, the members built a comfortable church costing $400.
134 years ago
1888 – The Belle of Suwannee was built by Captain Robert A. Ivey at Branford, Suwannee County in 1889. The sternwheeler had three decks, no masts, and a round head. The vessel measured 111 feet in length, the beam was 24 feet, the draft was 4 feet, and was registered at 180.17 tons.
78 years ago
1945 August 08 – At 11:00 AM Eastern War Time, an American B-29 bomber named the Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese army base at Hiroshima, Japan. The event was announced personally by President Harry Truman in a statement issued from the White House. Truman stated that the Japanese rejected the surrender ultimatum issued at Potsdam leaving the United States no alternative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.