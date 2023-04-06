156 years ago

1867 – The following Bronson residents resolved to organize a Methodist Church at that place. Dr. James M. Jackson; Col. W.R. Coulter; W.A. Shands; and Moses Keen, in 1868, on a lot northwest and adjoining the old cemetery given by Col. W.R. Coulter, the members built a comfortable church costing $400.

134 years ago

1888 – The Belle of Suwannee was built by Captain Robert A. Ivey at Branford, Suwannee County in 1889. The sternwheeler had three decks, no masts, and a round head. The vessel measured 111 feet in length, the beam was 24 feet, the draft was 4 feet, and was registered at 180.17 tons.

78 years ago

1945 August 08 – At 11:00 AM Eastern War Time, an American B-29 bomber named the Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese army base at Hiroshima, Japan. The event was announced personally by President Harry Truman in a statement issued from the White House. Truman stated that the Japanese rejected the surrender ultimatum issued at Potsdam leaving the United States no alternative.

