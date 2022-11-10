159 Years Ago
1863 April 04 – Alex Odum, a resident of Clay Landing, helped Union sailors aboard the USS Sagamore locate the cotton warehouses found along the Suwannee River. Later, it was revealed that Odum’s motive in helping the Union sailors was to seek a means to bring his family and effects away to safety. However, when Odum and his companions reached Clay Landing, they were set upon by Confederate soldiers and were barely able to escape with their lives.
110 Years Ago
1912 February 08 – The School Board met Feb. 5, and they ordered the Verbenadale School house west of Williston be sold to Mrs. E. B. Peacock for $35, her bid being the highest bid. In 1923, the building became the site of the Verbenadale Presbyterian Church.
61 Years Ago
1961 March 23 – A fire roared through the L.W. Drummond & Son Lumber Company yard in Williston on Monday and destroyed most of the sheds, equipment and lumber on hand. The fire started around noon when a diesel engine in the planning shed backfired. The backfire ignited accumulated oil and dust and spread to the dry lumber being dressed. Damage ran between $40,000 and $50,000.
@Levy County Historical Society Inc.
