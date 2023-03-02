185 YEARS AGO
1838 – 1839 – Fifty-six commissioners elected from Florida’s 20 counties gathered at Saint Joseph to draft a constitution in anticipation of statehood. The Convention lasted from Dec. 3, 1838, until Jan. 11, 1839. The Constitution prohibited bank officers, clergymen and duelists from being elected as Governor, U.S. Senators or a member of the Florida General Assembly.
105 YEARS AGO
1918 March 05 – Upon motion of the Levy County Board of County Commissioners at a regular meeting held this date, it was ordered that the Board advertise for bids for building a toilet at the Courthouse in Bronson and a calaboose (jail) at Inglis.
67 YEARS AGO
1956 January 01 – New A&P Store in Williston now open to serve customers. The store, a modern building located on Noble Avenue, features a completely self-service meat department stocked with ready wrap meats, poultry and fish. Mr. M.F. Brantlett is store manager and Mr. Horace Randolph is in charge of the meat department. Local personnel include Mrs. Eunica Wilkerson and Earnest Lee, both checkers.
– Levy County Historical Society Inc.
