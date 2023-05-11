161 years ago
1862 April 16 – The Confederate Congress has today enacted the Conscript Act, making all white males between the ages of 18 and 35 subject to military service. Draftees will be called in for three years unless the War ends sooner. All soldiers already in the Army must continue for an equal term of service. This is the first national law in American history providing for conscription.
96 years ago
1927 September 01 – The deed of trust of the Grove-Dowling Hardwood Company located in Gulf Hammock was foreclosed on the above date. J.S. Reese, as Special Master, took possession of the property. On July 29, 1930, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., a sale of the property was held on the Courthouse steps. The property was purchased by the Robinson Land & Lumber Company of Alabama.
81 years ago
1942 – The lands in Levy County owned by the Florida Syndicate were sold to sawmill operator J.T. Goethe of Marion County. In 1992, Goethe sold 42,265 acres of land to the State of Florida for $64 million dollars as part of the Levy County Forest/Sandhills Conservation and Recreation Lands (CARL) project.
