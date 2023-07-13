Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot. High near 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. Hot. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.