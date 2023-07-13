162 Years Ago
1861 September 02 – It is solemnly noted that “We recommend that the citizens of Levy County pay an extra tax, to wit 18 percent Ad valorem, for the purpose of raising funds for the soldiers belong to the 2nd Regiment of Florida Volunteers.”
128 Years Ago
1895 October 03 – The Bronson High School announced the schedule for the 1895-1896 term which began Monday, Sept. 16. The first year course of study included Algebra; Elementary English; Lessons in English; Higher Arithmetic; Orthography; World Analysis; Literature; and Bookkeeping, which is optional. Tuition was free to all students of Levy County.
72 Years Ago
1951 February 08 – A midnight fire did around $32,000 worth of damage at the BRICE LUMBER COMPANY in Archer. The origin has not been determined. A large shed containing a small amount of lumber for retail sale, three empty Atlantic Coast Line box cars, an electric generating plant, a Diesel-operated planning machine and some grinding equipment were destroyed.
– Levy County Historical Society, Inc.
