189 Years Ago
1836 October – The 2nd Seminole War (1836-1842) resulted from the efforts of the United States to remove the Seminole Indians from Florida. A number of forts were established to house and protect the military, volunteers and mercenaries who took part in the seven-year struggle.
136 Years Ago
1887 August 17 – Under the Call of the Governor of the State of Florida, the Board of County Commissioner proceeded to divide Levy County into five County Commissioner Districts. The original county charter dated 10 March 1845 called for the election of four Commissioners, one from each of the extreme four corners of the county.
70 Years Ago
1953 February 2 – The PAT-MAC GROCERCY STORE located in Gulf Hammock advertised their weekend specials: 5 pounds of Dixie Lily Flour – 49 cents; Smoked bacon – 39 cents a pound; 5 pounds of Dixie Lily Grits – 55 cents; Cannon bath towels – 49 cents; Children’s cotton panties – 21 cents; and much more.
