187 YEARS AGO
1836 – Fort Jennings, a Seminole Indian War fort built on the Waccasassa River about three miles southeast of Otter Creek. The fort was erected on the West Coast by General Andrew Jackson to corral the Seminole Indians rampaging through the area. Later, the detachment stationed there was moved further south and the fort was burned by the Indians.
148 YEARS AGO
1877 February 06 – At a session of the Legislature of Florida, an act was adopted to change the boundary line between Levy and Marion Counties. All that portion of Marion County lying in Townships 12, 13, and 14, south of Range 18 east, and the west half of Townships 12, 13 and 14, south of Range 19 east, was annexed to Levy County. All law suits now pending in any of the courts of Marion County against persons residing in the portion of said county annexed to Levy County shall proceed and be decided upon in Marion County as though this act had not been passed.
63 YEARS AGO
1860 May 04 – The Levy County Board of County Commissioners passed Resolution No. 15 requesting the Florida Road Department to expend the sum of $3,600 out of the secondary road funds as part payment for the construction cost of a wayside park and boat ramp facility on county owned property adjacent to and abutting SR 40 at its termini in the Gulf of Mexico near Yankeetown, Levy County, Florida.
