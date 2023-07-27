161 Years Ago

1861 April 1 – Spencer Price, Keeper of a hotel at Station 4 on the Florida Railroad Line to Cedar Key, sold the following merchandise to settle a hotel bill: A sloop boat for $10; a flats boat for $5; a skiff boat for $5; and a fish seine for $4.

127 Years Ago

1896 October 22 – The farmers and business men of Williston made a contribution of three barrels of meal and one-half barrel of sweet potatoes to the storm victims in Cedar Key. W.R. Anderson is in charge of the distribution. More will be shipped in the near future.

70 Years Ago

1955 April 13 – Former President Harry E Truman has decided to run for Vice President on the Democratic ticket with Presidential candidate Adlai E. Stevenson. Truman told friends that his dream is to return to working for the U.S. government, where he spent his happiest years.

From the Levy County Historical Society, lnc.

