161 Years Ago
1861 April 1 – Spencer Price, Keeper of a hotel at Station 4 on the Florida Railroad Line to Cedar Key, sold the following merchandise to settle a hotel bill: A sloop boat for $10; a flats boat for $5; a skiff boat for $5; and a fish seine for $4.
127 Years Ago
1896 October 22 – The farmers and business men of Williston made a contribution of three barrels of meal and one-half barrel of sweet potatoes to the storm victims in Cedar Key. W.R. Anderson is in charge of the distribution. More will be shipped in the near future.
70 Years Ago
1955 April 13 – Former President Harry E Truman has decided to run for Vice President on the Democratic ticket with Presidential candidate Adlai E. Stevenson. Truman told friends that his dream is to return to working for the U.S. government, where he spent his happiest years.
From the Levy County Historical Society, lnc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.