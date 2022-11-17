148 Years Ago
1876 September 04 – A petition was presented to the Board of County Commissioners by E.J. Lutterloh on behalf of the citizens of Atsena Otie. The petition requested that a voting precinct be set up on Atsena Otie, as “at times, it is impossible to cross the channel to Way Key to vote”. The petition was tabled for later consideration.
89 Years Ago
1933 August 24 – Levy County farmers provided sweet potatoes, peanuts, sugar cane, pears, walnuts, cashews and pumpkins to exhibit at Chicago’s World Fair. More than 100,000 visitors passed through the exhibit. C.W. Drummond thanked all of the contributors to the exhibit.
52 Years Ago
1970 October 29 – The Florida Game & Fresh Water Fish Commission established the regulations for the 1970-1971 hunting calendar. Shooting hours, by law, for all resident game hunters are from one half hour before sunrise to one half hour after sunset. Legal hunting hours for doves are from noon to sunset. Hunting licenses are required of all hunters except residents over 65 years of age and children under 15.
