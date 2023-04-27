162 years ago
1861 August 1 – The Confederate States Customs Collector at St. Marks removed the lens and all the supplies from the Cedar Keys Light Station on Seahorse Key. The Florida Railroad had commandeered the station’s sperm oil to keep it out of the hands of Union raiders. Lighthouse Keeper William H. Fields stayed on as a caretaker until Union blockaders took control of the area in January 1862. The light was re-exhibited on Aug. 23, 1866.
110 years ago
1913 January 6 – R.A. Alfred, Immigration Officer at Port Inglis, questioned H.W. Bertha, Master of the vessel SS Bertha Balted which sailed from Savona, Italy, via Oran, Algiers, and North Africa, regarding four stowaways found aboard the ship. The men were James Lawson, aged 27; Alexander Cairns, aged 27; James Clark, aged 22; and Fred Smith, aged 22. The four men were taken to a detention facility in Tampa.
93 years ago
1930 August 11 – A joint meeting of the members of the Board of County Commissioners of Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist Counties was held to discuss the condition of the Fort Fanning Bridge across the Suwannee River. R.J. Humel, State Road Engineer, requested that each county furnish the materials, nails, lumber, etc. to repair the bridge and the State would do the work. When the State Road Department disclosed they had budgeted $15,000 for the year 1930 to repair the Fort Fanning Bridge, the session was adjourned.
