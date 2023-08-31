162 Years Ago
1861 January 1 – The County Commission ordered a school be built at the Bronson School House at or near Bronson. Another school was ordered to be built at the Waccasassa School House at or near the Sawgrass Church House. And a third school to be built at Bivens Hammock at or near Blackneck.
144 Years Ago
1879 – Suwannee River pilot, Dan McQueen (1860 – L945), was one of the respected pilots on the river. It was said that when boat captains or owners had a problem with the river or their boats, they would come to McQueen for help. He worked on the river boats WAWEROCK DAVID YULEE and BERTHA LEE.
75 Years Ago
1950 June – The Town of Bronson Counsel meeting had a heated discussion about a hog, which had broken into Cowart’s Store. The Council advised that there was no ordinance prohibiting hogs from entering and burglarizing stores.
