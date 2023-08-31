162 Years Ago

1861 January 1 – The County Commission ordered a school be built at the Bronson School House at or near Bronson. Another school was ordered to be built at the Waccasassa School House at or near the Sawgrass Church House. And a third school to be built at Bivens Hammock at or near Blackneck.

144 Years Ago

1879 – Suwannee River pilot, Dan McQueen (1860 – L945), was one of the respected pilots on the river. It was said that when boat captains or owners had a problem with the river or their boats, they would come to McQueen for help. He worked on the river boats WAWEROCK DAVID YULEE and BERTHA LEE.

75 Years Ago

1950 June – The Town of Bronson Counsel meeting had a heated discussion about a hog, which had broken into Cowart’s Store. The Council advised that there was no ordinance prohibiting hogs from entering and burglarizing stores.

From the Levy County Historical Society, lnc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.