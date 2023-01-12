170 YEARS AGO
1853 March 14 – At a meeting of the County Commissioners held at Doctor Payne’s store, an Order was made and placed on the record that the Board voted to take Moses Cason’s house as the Courthouse of Levy County. The said house was situated on 39 acres of land located south of present day Camp Azalea.
131 YEARS AGO
1892 August 06 – George W. Pedrick and Elvian, his wife, deeded one acre of land known as the school house lot on which the school house stood to the Trustees of the Barco Church and School. The Trustees named were S.B.W. Stephens and Thomas Pedrick as Church Trustees and J.M. Hale as School Trustee. The property was located west of Morriston and south of Lake Stafford.
75 YEARS AGO
1948 November 03 – Charles E. Peacock, Chairman of the Levy County Governor’s Inauguration Committee, came before the Board of County Commissioners and requested $ 500 to help defray expenses relating to the construction of a float for the Governor’s Inauguration parade. The Board approved the proposed design of the float and directed that the funds be drawn immediately.
