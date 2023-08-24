171 Years Ago
1852 January 17 – George H. Tresper made application to the U.S. Postal Department to establish a post office at Clay Landing. Tresper served as postmaster from the date the post office opened in 1852 until the post office was discontinued on 29 March 1867. The post office was reestablished on 14 October 1874 with Isaac Hardee as postmaster. The office closed permanently on 10 March 1875.
128 Years Ago
1895 October 31 – A rear-end collision occurred early Saturday morning between the FLORIDA CENTRAL & PENINSULAR train No. 52 and the SOUTHERN FLORIDA & WESTERN train No. 204, at the water tank two miles north of Williston. The F.C.& P. train was standing still taking water when the S.F. & W. train, blinded by a dense fog, ran into her. One coach and a cab of the F.C. & P. was completely demolished, and the pilot of the S.F. & W. engine was tom off.
64 Years Ago
1959 July 21 – Two Americans, Neil Armstrong and “Buzz” Aldrin, Jr., landed on the moon and explored its surface for some two hours Sunday, planting the first human footprints on its dusty soil. They raised their nation’s flag and talked to President Dwight Eisenhower on earth 240,000 miles away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.