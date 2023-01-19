171 YEARS AGO
1852 January 15 – George H. Tresper made application to the U.S. Postal Department to establish a post office at CLAY LANDING. Tresper served as postmaster from the date the post office opened in 1852 until the office was discontinued on 29 March 1867. The post office was reestablished on 14 October 1874, with Isaac Hardee as postmaster until the post office closed permanently on 10 March 1875.
113 YEARS AGO
1912 January 01 – The Florida Gazetteer & Business Directory listed the Levy County Town of NEWTOWN as being located 7 miles northwest of Bronson. The population was listed as 70 men, women and children. The community had Baptist and Christian churches and a public school. The general store was owned by R. Hudson, who also was the postmaster and the store had a telephone connection.
83 YEARS AGO
1943 December 21 – The Levy County Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution requesting the Board of Federal Hospitalization; the Armed Forces; Levy County’s Congressional Delegation; Florida’s Governor; and all state officials and others to do all possible to expedite the early construction of a federal hospital adjacent to the University of Florida to assist service men and women. The Board stated that the area possesses many qualities which make it a wonderful site for a veteran’s facility.
