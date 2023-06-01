175 years ago
1848 November 01 – The General Land Office of the United States at Newnansville issued a patent to Thomas E. Barrow for 160 acres of land located in Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 14 East. This land is the present day site of Fanning Springs State Park, located on US 19/98 N.
193 years ago
1880 December 31 – At the close of the fiscal year, the Atlantic Gulf and West India Transit Railroad Company, which ran from Fernandina to Cedar Key, owned 13-locomotives; 6-passenger cars; 3-mail or baggage cars; and 96-freight cars. There were 225 employees, which included 4-general officers; 2-office clerks; 56-station men; 13-engineers; 8-conductors; 25-trainmen; 10-machinists; 11-carpenters; 48-track men; and 48-other workers. The yearly payroll totaled $117,457.
82 years ago
1941 October 24 – A large group of persons appeared before the County Commissioners requesting that Board members use their influence with the proper authorities to keep the Civilian Conservation Corps Camp No. 1402 in Otter Creek. The camp was scheduled to be moved the 1st of November. Timber men and large land owners vocalized about the great benefit received to timber from fire control.
@Levy County Historical Society Inc.
