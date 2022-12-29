169 Years Ago
1863 May 18 – Union sailors of the USS Sagamore took on board Mrs. Maria Tresper, the widow of George Tresper, of Clay Landing. Mrs. Tresper was detained on Depot Key at the Cedar Keys for a number of months. The Yankees questioned her about her husband’s suspected blockade running activities. Before he passed at the beginning of the war, George Tresper was a cotton factor, postmaster, and owner of the general store at Clay Landing.
89 Years Ago
1933 – Franklin D. Roosevelt created the $500,000,000 Federal Emergency Relief Administration to help poor rural Americans. Local selection boards were to determine the recipients of FERA aid. The average monthly total of relief checks was $19.51.
49 Years Ago
1973 June 07 – The School Board of Levy County will receive proposals up to 8 p.m. on June 19, 1973, at the office of the Superintendent, Bronson, Florida, to provide LIQUID PETROLEUM GAS as necessary for cooling and/or heating in county schools. For details on bid requirements, contact Lee Martin, Superintendent.
