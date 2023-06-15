135 years ago
1888 - The Town Council of Cedar Key approved the construction of a small hospital or infirmary on Snake Key. The hospital would accommodate persons having or suspected of having yellow fever wanting to dock at the Cedar Keys. Trains traveling into the Cedar Keys were halted at Bronson to protect the town. A vessel suspecting someone on board as having yellow fever would fly the yellow quarantine flag and anchor at Snake Key. The Customs Collector and doctor would make a pronouncement of the suspected person’s state of health.
120 years ago
1903 - In 1903, the Wylly-Gabbett Company, a lumber company based in Georgia, purchased 42,000 acres of timber land in Levy County. T.S. Wylly, Jr., president of that company, formed the Wylly Lumber Company and established an office 2 miles west in Rosewood. The company had two saw mills; laid 17 miles of tram road; purchased three locomotives; and purchased more than 150 mules, horses, and timber carts. In a 4-month period, the mills turned out more than 2 million feet of lumber. The timber company suffered financial difficulties during 1904, and the Wylly Lumber Company went into foreclosure. The property was sold at auction in June of 1905.
69 years ago
1954 May 06 - The following notice appeared in the Levy County Journal. If you are interested in purchasing a pretty apron or two, you may come by the drug store annex and make your choice. Time - May 7, 1954, from 4 to 6 PM. Place - Cobb Drug Store Annex. To benefit the Business Women’s Circle, First Baptist Church, Bronson.
