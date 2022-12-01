164 Years Ago
1858 March 15 – At a Court held in and for the Southern Circuit of the State of Florida at the Courthouse in Bronson, the following order was made: Whereas Levi Wright, late Clerk of the Circuit Court of the County of Levy, has departed this life and thereby has caused a vacancy in said office; it is ordered that Elias Turner hereby is appointed Clerk ad interim for said Circuit Court and that he do give bond as required by law and take the oath prescribed by the Constitution to be administered to all public officers.
106 Years Ago
1916 January 13 – Henry and Francis Coulter of Bronson want bicycles and will sell their donkey cart and harness at a bargain. Interested persons are invited to stop by their home in Bronson.
72 Years Ago
1950 September 05 – Hurricane EASY moved ashore at Yankeetown after looping the coast offshore. Due to its erratic motion, EASY dropped heavy rainfall, peaking at 38.7 inches in Yankeetown. Two persons died from electrocution.
