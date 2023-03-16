161 YEARS AGO
1862 January 16 – The USS Hatteras arrived and landed Federal troops at Cedar Key and Seahorse Key. Several guns and much ammunition were reported captured at the east end of Seahorse. In Cedar Key, the troops destroyed the railroad depot and wharf, several boxcars loaded with supplies, the telegraph office and a turpentine warehouse. Four schooners, three sloops, one ferry, a sailboat and a launch were captured. Fifteen Confederate soldiers were captured.
122 YEARS AGO
1901 February 14 – John F. Jackson deeded a parcel of land to Mrs. J.N. Claywell and Mrs. F.H. Butler, Trustees, containing 1 1/2 acres of land to be used as a graveyard known as the Levyville Cemetery. W.F. Smith and A.P. Hardee witnessed the transfer.
99 YEARS AGO
1924 February 02 – Lots at YANKEETOWN are now on the market. A purchaser must promise to build on his lot within a year, and a deed will not be given until there is a building on the lot. Promotion and sales are being handled by the A.F. Knotts Land Company.
