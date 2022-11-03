141 Years Ago
1881 July 12 – A bill was submitted to the Levy County Board of County Commissioners for payment to Berrill and Storch for making burial coffins at a cost of $26.99. The bill was refused. The board members apparently were in a foul mood at that time, for they refused to pay any bills.
100 Years Ago
1922 March – The first full-time greyhound track in Florida opened in Hialeah. The track lasted until 1926. In January 1925, the St. Petersburg Kennel Club opened Derby Lane, the oldest continuously operating greyhound track in America. In 1931, Florida was the first state to legalize wagering on greyhound racing.
81 Years Ago
1941 November 09 – Movie shows in the Arcade Theatre in Williston for the week of November 9th were: Sunday-Monday ~ William Powell and Myrna Loy in “Love Crazy.” Tuesday ~ Eddie Foy and June Clyde in “Country Fair.” Wednesday-Thursday ~ John Wayne and Betty Field in “Shepherd of the Hills.” Friday-Saturday ~ Ceaser Romero and Mary Hughes in “Ride on Vaquero.”
