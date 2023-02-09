181 YEARS AGO
1842 August – The U.S. declared the Indian War at an end. During the seven years of war, every regiment of our Army was committed to the fight, with a loss of some 1,500 soldiers, most of them from disease. Thirty thousand militia were involved, many of whom perished. In the end, over 4,000 Seminoles were forcibly moved west to Oklahoma at a cost of nearly $15,000, and the life of one soldier for ever two Indians removed.
140 YEARS AGO
1883 July 06 – For the sum of $1, Ira J. Carter and M.L. Carter, his wife, sold to Nowell R. Carter; Samuel Quincey; and Frank H. Butter, a parcel of land lying and being in the Town of LEVYVILLE for a Baptist Church. The property is described as the west half of Lot 28.
68 YEARS AGO
1955 December 22 – The Levy Abstract and Title Company is now in the process of having all Levy County records pertaining to real estate put on micro-film. The camera for doing this work was moved into the Courthouse vault where the records are stored. The Dakota Micro-Film Service of Vermillion, South Dakota, with a branch office in Miami, is doing the work for the Bronson firm. The work of micro-filming the real estate records will be completed in April or May of 1956.
