181 YEARS AGO
1842 – The U.S. Congress enacted a statute which permitted the head of a family, a widow or a single man over 21 years of age with a one-time opportunity to purchase up to 160 acres of pubic land. The law required that the grantee be a U.S. citizen and have filed a declaration of intent to become a citizen. The price of the land was $1.25 per acre.
153 YEARS AGO
1870 May 21 – The Levy County Board of County Commissioners sold the old Court House at Levyville and the one-acre lot on which it stands to the Brown Lodge No. 51, Free and Accepted Masons. The purchase price was $502.
67 YEARS AGO
1955 December 15 – The Otter Creek Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 134, recently elected the following officers for the coming year: Mrs. Lee Ardia Atkins, Worthy Matron; Mrs. Alene Gilbert, Associate Matron; Mrs. W.S. Yearty, Treasurer; and Mrs. Lillian E. McCall, Secretary.
