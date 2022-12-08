169 Years Ago
1853 January 08 – The Florida Railroad Company was incorporated with an authorized capital of $1,000,000. The railroad enjoyed a Federal land grant of 290,183.28 acres of land and a Florida land grant of 505,144.14 acres of land.
93 Years Ago
1929 August 15 – A celebration in honor of the opening of the new Williston Seaboard Depot was held. President Powell and Vice President Stanley of the Seaboard Rail Line and Superintendent Blake of the Tampa District and General Superintendent of the Florida Division were present.
75 Years Ago
1947 December 18 – The sale of 1,306 hogs sold at an auction in Trenton brought $42,078.69, making this the highest sale in several weeks. It is expected that sales will decrease throughout the season due to the feed giving out.
