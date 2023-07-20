169 Years Ago
1854 June 28 – The first marriage recorded among the public records of Levy County joined John Miller and Sarah Savage as husband and wife. Clerk of the Circuit Court John R. Hatcher affixed his private seal to the certificate there being no seal of office at that time. The marriage ceremony was performed by Justice of the Peace E.H. Richards.
121 Years Ago
1902 October 30 – Work has started on one of the big phosphate plants to be erected for the ALBION CHEMICAL AND EXPORT COMPANY of Albion. This is one of the richest phosphate companies in Florida, and a large force of hands will be employed. W.C. Adams is the manager.
66 Years Ago
1952 May 02 – The ATLANTIC COAST LINE “SOUTHLAND” killed Walter Mixon at Lebanon Station. Mixon was crossing the railroad tracks when the two passengers in the rear of his vehicle heard the train’s whistle and jumped clear of the train. The train, unable to stop, carried the vehicle 2,416 feet from the point of impact. Mixon was thrown from the vehicle and was mutilated beyond recognition.
