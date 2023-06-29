163 years ago
1860 February 13-18 – The following vessels cleared the Port of Cedar Keys: Feb. 13 – Schooner Andromeda. Master, Rowland. For New York with 13,000 feet Red Cedar; Feb. 15 – U.S. Coast Survey Steamer Walker. Commander, Guthrie – for Pensacola; Feb. 21 – Steamer Col. B.C. Pope. Master, Young – for Suwannee Ports. Feb. 18 – U.S.M. steamship Atlantic. Master, Hutchins – for Havana.
132 years ago
1891 June 18 – A rail line called the AMBLER RAILROAD is being laid from Archer south across Levy County some 16 miles into the western boarders of Marion County and will open up on its way the Standard Phosphate Mines, including the Eagle, Early Bird, and New York mines. Three hundred and fifty men are at work grading the line and it will be ready to transport rock by August 5th. Representatives of the Standard Company are said to have 10,000 tons of rock ready for shipment, while dumps of other mines are waiting.
80 years ago
1943 December 21 – The Levy County Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution requesting the Board of Federal Hospitalization; the Armed Forces; Levy County’s Congressional Delegation; Florida’s Governor; and all state officials to do all possible to expedite the early construction of a federal hospital adjacent to the University of Florida to assist service men and women to more rapidly occupy their desired status as civilians. The Board stated that the area possessed many qualities which make it a wonderful site for a veteran’s facility.
