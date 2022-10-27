167 Years Ago
1855 August 17 – This was a time of increasing numbers of settlers pushing into the central coastal lands of Florida, homesteading in the wild, but fertile, areas of Levy County. Land is being cleared, and one or two pen log cabins were being raised farther and farther back out in the more isolated areas. Quite a few flourishing and productive plantations were already sending out cotton, tobacco and resin from the Port of Cedar Key.
137 Years Ago
1885 April 11 – Levy County had the following voting precincts: No. 1 – Bronson; No. 2 – Levyville; No. 3 – Otter Creek; No. 4 – Cedar Key; No. 5 – Hase Johnson’s Home; No. 6 – No precinct; No. 7 – Williston; No. 8 – Four Mile Pond; and No. 9 – Rosewood. A month later, on May 4, voting precinct No. 10 was established on C.W. McElroy’s land.
84 Years Ago
1938 January 27 – Congressman Lex Green informed Levy County residents of a WPA Library Project approved on Jan. 12 awarding the county $1,680. The funds would provide employment for needy professionals, educators and clerical persons to assist in the organizing and operations of library services for the public high schools in Levy County. The project will operate in Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland, Morriston and Williston.
@Levy County Historical Society Inc.
