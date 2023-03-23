187 YEARS AGO
1838 November 30 – During the 2nd Seminole Indian War, the U.S. Department of War established a fort on the east bank of the Suwannee River about 20 miles above the mouth and named it Fort Fanning. The fort was named for Lt. Col. A.C.W. Fanning, an officer of the Georgia Volunteers who served in the Florida War and was distinguished at the Battle of the Withlacoochee. The post was abandoned on Feb. 22, 1843.
136 YEARS AGO
1887 January 1 – The village of GORE with a population of 20, was first settled in 1884. The settlement was situated 25 miles from Bronson; and a post office with Edwin L. Janney as postmaster. Cotton farmers included H. Cannon; S.W. Hudson; E. Higginbotham; George Mercer; and J.H. Philpot. Unimproved lands sold for $1.25 to $2.50 an acre and improved lands sold for $5 to $10 per acre.
67 YEARS AGO
1956 September 20 – Night Patrolman, Corry Bell, narrowly escaped death Tuesday morning when two bullets shattered the windshield of his patrol car as he chased two burglary suspects speeding at 106 miles an hour. The chase began in Williston about 3:30 AM. Bell had stopped at a service station when he heard voices across the street at a closed station. The two burglars jumped in a car and took off down U.S. 27 toward Ocala. The Ft. Pierce police were looking for the vehicle.
