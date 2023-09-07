159 Years Ago
1864 February 15 – The County Commissioners decreed that “No tax shall be levied on dogs in Levy County and that all debts which originated between the 10th day of January 1861, and the 25th day of October, 1865, shall be released from payment of same.”
120 Years Ago
1898 April 25 – Miss Lou Bacca Pinnell filed an application for a license to practice law in several circuits in the State of Florida. The Honorable W.A. Hocker, judge of the 5th Judicial Circuit of Florida sitting at Bronson, Levy County, examined the said applicant and adjudged her competent to practice law in the State of Florida.
56 Years Ago
1969 September – A group of “hippies” from a California Corporation entitled S.O.U.L., the Society of Universal Love, established a camp on Hog Island at the mouth of the Suwannee River. Law enforcement officers from Levy and Dixie Counties encouraged the group to vacate the property and move on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.