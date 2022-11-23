161 Years Ago
1861 May 13 – A meeting was held to count the votes of an election held on May 6 to select the site of the Levy County Courthouse. This election was the result of a heated controversy among the citizens of the county as to which was the most logical site to build the courthouse. In the election, three sites were considered, and the votes were divided thus: Levyville 83; Number Four 80; and Bronson Depot 48.
138 Years Ago
1884 March 27 – Mr. John Sache, a subject of the Republic of France and an alien, personally appeared in open court. His petition for citizenship was approved and Sache became a citizen of the United States.
102 Years Ago
1920 October 06 – 08 – The Florida Sons of Confederate Veterans were invited to attend the annual session of the association to be held in Houston, Texas. The Atlantic Coast Line Railroad was named the official rail line for the Sons of Veterans and their official ladies. The Railroad announced a rare of 1 cent per mile each way.
