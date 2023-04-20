156 years ago
1867 January 1 – The Florida State Gazetteer and Business Directory listed the population of Levy County as 6,678 persons. The county produced sugar-cane, rice, long staple cotton, vegetables and semi-tropical fruits. The total valuation of real and personal property amounted to $1,174,560.
146 years ago
1877 September 1 – At the start of the school year, there were 32 schools in Levy County. Teachers included: D.M. Inman, Ebenezer; William Wait, Levyville; Fred E. Parsons, Willis’ Mill; C.C. Pierce, Fort Fanning; Laura McGee, Wekiva Plantation; C.H. Phinney, Shell Pond; Miss Daniels, Stafford’s Pond; W.G. Parsons, Union School House; Israel Hawkins, Adamsville; F.J. Spicer, Rosewood; Mrs. Rebecca Davis, Otter Creek; ad G.E. Jackson, Hardee’s School House.
103 years ago
1920 Winter – Almost unnoticed, an increasing number of tourists were coming to Florida, mostly by automobile. The visitors organized themselves into “Tin Can Tourists” and drove to Florida loaded down with tents, bedding and canned goods. Their aim was to set up in local parks and enjoy Florida’s warm weather.
