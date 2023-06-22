161 years ago
1861 May 13 – A meeting was held to count the votes of an election held on May 6, 1861, to select the site of the Levy County Courthouse. Three sites were considered with the votes being divided thus: Levyville – 82 votes; Number 4 (Cedar Key) – 80 Votes; and Bronson Depot – 48 votes.
129 years ago
1894 May 31 – The Suwannee River Transportation Company purchased a large steamer elegantly fitted for passenger travel. The Apalachie has 36 elegantly furnished state rooms and travels at a speed of 10 knots against a strong current. The vessel is 3 years old and well put together on steel frames and heavy timbers. The vessel will make semiweekly trips between Branford and Cedar Key.
67 years ago
1956 September 27 – The County Judge’s Office reminded all people needing driver licenses to be sure and get them before October 1st. On the 1st, a penalty of $1 will be charged. You are reminded to bring your old license with you when you come in to pick up your new one. The charge for a regular license is $1.25.
@Levy County Historical Society Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.