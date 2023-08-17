164 Years Ago

1859 December 02 – The County Commissioners ordered a school be established in District 5 at a place to be known as the Waccasassa School House, and another school to be established in District 4 in Bronson.

100 Years Ago

1923 July 13 – The Williston Sun newspaper carried the following news story: FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLAR HOTEL FOR WILLISTON READY FOR TOURIST SEASON. The present building will be remodeled and made modern in every way and additions built so as to give 50 rooms, each with bath and running water. Owner, George Peranteau, is offering a cash prize for the person submitting the most appropriate name for the hotel.

78 Years Ago

1945 September 02 – The USS Missouri anchored in Tokyo Bay was the site of the brief solemn ceremony as Japanese diplomats signed an unconditional surrender ending the bloody Pacific conflict.

– Levy County Historical Society, lnc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.