164 Years Ago
1859 December 02 – The County Commissioners ordered a school be established in District 5 at a place to be known as the Waccasassa School House, and another school to be established in District 4 in Bronson.
100 Years Ago
1923 July 13 – The Williston Sun newspaper carried the following news story: FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLAR HOTEL FOR WILLISTON READY FOR TOURIST SEASON. The present building will be remodeled and made modern in every way and additions built so as to give 50 rooms, each with bath and running water. Owner, George Peranteau, is offering a cash prize for the person submitting the most appropriate name for the hotel.
78 Years Ago
1945 September 02 – The USS Missouri anchored in Tokyo Bay was the site of the brief solemn ceremony as Japanese diplomats signed an unconditional surrender ending the bloody Pacific conflict.
– Levy County Historical Society, lnc.
