163 Years Ago
1859 December 12 – The Board of County Commissioners ordered that a school be established at District 5 at a place to be known as the Waccasassa and a school be established in Bronson in District 4.
90 Years Ago
1932 June 23 – T.R. Hodges, Secretary and Treasurer of the Levy County Cross-State Canal Association, announced the route of the proposed cross-state canal. The route would extend from the canal entrance at the St. John’s River at Jacksonville to Doctor’s Inlet. At the Inlet, the path of the canal would turn inland and run south of the Seaboard Air Line railroad to Cedar Key. The total length of the road would be 126 miles and would cost approximately $150,000,000.
79 Years Ago
1958 May 29 – On Thursday of last week, the liquor store near the county line on State Road 24 between Bronson and Archer was robbed. Two men held up the owner with a gun and made off with around $600 worth of whiskey, two watches, two electric fans, and about $40 in cash. Sheriff Robbins and Deputy Dixon investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.