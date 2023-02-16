158 YEARS AGO
1865 May – Word reached the Confederate troops in Levy County that the war was ended and that they should report to the Union forces at Cedar Key. Under a flag of truce, Captain Lutterloh, Dr. J.M. Jackson, and Sgt. Oliver Hazard Perry Kirkland reported to Yankee Lt. Stubbins at Cedar Key. Lt. Stubbins ordered them to muster all Confederate forces in the area and call them to the Bronson Courthouse to be given the oath of allegiance and paroled.
140 YEARS AGO
1883 May 28 – C.S. Dibble sold to Philip M. Slicer and Charles Wilder, Trustees of the African Methodist Episcopal Church of ROSEWOOD, a one-acre parcel of land for purpose of erecting a church for worship. The parcel was adjacent to the land of George Tomlinson and the Atlantic, Gulf and West India Transit Railroad.
79 YEARS AGO
1944 September 07 – The Levy County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution authorizing the War Department to use the Cedar Keys Airport for a 90-day period beginning September 07 and ending December 07, 1944. The area was to be used by the 3rd Air Force out of Tampa for the conduct of special field exercises. The area used by the troops was located on the present day site of the southwest end of the Lewis Airport and a portion of Piney Point.
@Levy County Historical Society Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.