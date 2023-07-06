161 Years Ago
1864 December 31 – Savannah, GA surrendered to Union Troops after eight hours of fighting on the 19th. Six thousand prisoners fell into Union hands. The USS Massachusetts proceeded up the Savannah River to within a few miles of the City on the 26th. Fighting then ceased entirely.
140 Years Ago
1883 February 23 – The Ship Canal bill has passed the approval of the Florida legislature, largely through the efforts of Senator Mann of Hernando County. It is hoped that the big ditch may soon be located and work commenced to cut it through to the great benefit of the county in general and Florida in particular.
62 Years Ago
1956 April 12 – Final registration of Levy County voters shows an all-time record number of 5,607, including 80 Republicans. The increase in the number of voters is attributed to persons just becoming 21 and newcomers to Levy County.
