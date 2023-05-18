173 years ago
1850 – Florida was leading Georgia and South Carolina in the production of the black-seeded, long staple cotton. The Eli Whitney saw gin could not be used for the sea island variety, and a small roller-type gin came into general use in the early 1840s. Fones McCarthy, a native of Georgia, patented the gin and moved his business to Florida, where the gin accounted for extensive production.
105 years ago
1918 March 5 – Upon a motion by the Levy County Board of County Commissioners at a regular meeting this date, it was ordered that the Board advertise for bids to build a toilet at the Bronson Courthouse and a calaboose (a local jail) at Inglis.
74 years ago
1949 September 27 – Joseph F. Knauff filed a copy of his Funeral Directors Certificate issued by the State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers with Clerk of Court, Jack L. Meeks. The license certified that Knauff had demonstrated proficiency in the practical experience and knowledge of the profession or business of Funeral Directing.
@Levy County Historical Society
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.