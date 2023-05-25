164 years ago
1859 July 23 – Robert Waterston made application to establish a U.S. Post Office at Rocky Hammock. The application was approved and the post office continued in operation until Jan. 30, 1860, when it was closed.
143 years ago
1889 – The construction of railroads in Florida went from 519 miles of rails in 1880 to 2,326 miles of rails in 1889. The railroad companies charged high rates, but the people were dependent upon railroads for transportation of people and goods. In 1887, Gov. Edward A. Perry created a 3-man commission to establish passenger and freight rates.
67 years ago
1956 December 21 – The Levy County Board of County Commissions held a special meeting to pay the salaries of the county employees for December. The salaries of the Road and Bridge Department for the month were: L.F. Moring, Road Foreman – $175; Floyd Hanna; J.G. Etheridge; and L.A. Roach – $135 each. Ray Owen – $80; L.E. Wright and Farnell Priest – $75 each; Earnest Parker and D.M. Bryant – $70.
@Levy County Historical Society Inc.
