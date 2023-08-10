Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.