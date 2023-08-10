173 Years Ago
1850 July 01 – A special meeting of the County Commissioners was called to consider an application from William Thompson, “for the purpose of ordering the establishment of precincts in said County.” The Board members ordered a precinct at the house of F.F. Thompson in the Wachovia Hammock; a precinct at the Courthouse (Hatcher’s Place); a precinct at Clay Landing (Margaret Blanton’s place); and at Cedar Key at the usual place on said island.
118 Years Ago
1885 April 01 – The intended delinquent tax suit against the Florida Land & Immigration Company and the Florida Town Improvement Company was dropped when it was discovered these companies had paid their taxes.
56 Years Ago
1967 May – A group of biology students from a local high school took an all-day tour of Gulf Hammock to view the flora and fauna of the area. Mr. S..J. Adkins, the Tour Director, told the fascinated youngsters the history and legends of the area.
