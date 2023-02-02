163 YEARS AGO
1861 November 27 – A company was organized and called up by the State of Florida by Special Order No. 2, issued from the Adjutant General’s Office, Tallahassee, creating a Florida Volunteer Coast Guard. The company was mustered by Captain Henry Mulrenan. Prior to the issuance of that order, a company of Coast Guardsmen under Captain James L. Miller were stationed Crystal River from May 27 until August 21, 1861.
136 YEARS AGO
1887 January 01 – The Florida State Gazetteer lists the village of ELLZEY as being first settled in 1878. The population in 1887 was 75 and S.R. Worthington served as post master. The village was located on the Florida Railway and Navigation Company rail line and had an express office; a public school; an ME Church; and a general merchandise store and saw mill. Unimproved land sold at $3 to $5 per acre; improved land sold a $5 to $10 per acre.
67 YEARS AGO
1956 January 01 – White’s Grocery was moved into the new and modern brick building on Monday and Tuesday of this week. The new building, located on the corner adjacent to the old store, is modernly equipped in every way. Mrs. Avarilla White is the owner and operator of the store and has been in the grocery business in Bronson for many years. The building and store is another sign that Bronson is progressing.
