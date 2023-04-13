240 years ago
1783 – Florida was returned to Spain by the British in exchange for the Bahamas. Nearly 10,000 persons, many of whom had fled the 18 American colonies during the Revolutionary War, left Florida going for the most part to the Bahamas and the West Indies. Florida’s first newspaper, the East Florida Gazette, was published at St. Augustine to proclaim the British defeat in the Revolutionary War.
117 years ago
1906 October 18-21 – 240 people, including 120 workers constructing the Florida East Coast Railway’s Overseas Extension, were lost when a hurricane swept the Keys and battered Miami. Damages totaled $4,135,000.
103 years ago
1920 April 17 – Singleton G. Barker made application to the U.S. Postal Department to establish a post office at Hardeetown, Levy County, Florida. The application was granted, and Barker continued as Post Master until April 15, 1939, when the post office was discontinued and mail routed through Chiefland.
– Levy County Historical Society Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.