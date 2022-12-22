Levy County Historical Society participates in Wreaths Across America

Benjamin Friedman monument.

 Courtesy

BRONSON — The Levy County Historical Society joined the ranks of the WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA project by placing wreaths on the graves of the Confederate and Union soldiers buried in the Coulter Cemetery, 235 Capital Street, Bronson.

The cemetery is located behind the Levy County Courthouse on land donated by William R. Coulter. The cemetery was established in 1872.

