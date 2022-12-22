Levy County Historical Society participates in Wreaths Across America

BRONSON — The Levy County Historical Society joined the ranks of the WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA project by placing wreaths on the graves of the Confederate and Union soldiers buried in the Coulter Cemetery, 235 Capital Street, Bronson.
The cemetery is located behind the Levy County Courthouse on land donated by William R. Coulter. The cemetery was established in 1872.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.