Levy County FWC officers recipients of distinguished award

FWC officers in Levy County recently received the Division of Law Enforcement’s distinguished 2023 Team of the Year Award. Pictured are: Officer Landon Smith (from left), Officer Specialist Morgan Willis, Lt. Robert “BJ” Johnston, Officer Corrie Bell, Officer Specialist James Fox and Officer Hailey Carroll.

 Courtesy of: FWC

Recently, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers in Levy County received the Division of Law Enforcement’s distinguished 2023 Team of the Year Award.

Squad members include Officer Corrie Bell, Officer Hailey Carroll, Officer Landon Smith, Officer Specialist James Fox, Officer Specialist Morgan Willis and Lt. BJ Johnston.

“Thanks to the hard work of these officers, 13 derelict vessels were removed from the Levy County coastline in 2022,” Col. Roger Young said. “The pride they take in protecting the resources cherished by the local community is evident through their actions and professionalism.”

Ranging from one to 18 years of service with the FWC, this group of officers exemplifies leadership through service. From focused resource operations, boating under the influence enforcement, derelict vessel removal, outreach event participation and raising money for local charities in events like the Chiefland Rotary Club Fishing Tournament, their passion and teamwork shine through.

“You know you have a great team when they continuously self-evaluate and strive to improve their work area,” Capt. Rama Shuster, North Central Region Area supervisor, said. “I could not be prouder of the dedication and ownership this team has taken for the residents of Levy County.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.