Levy County FWC officers recipients of distinguished award

Recently, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers in Levy County received the Division of Law Enforcement’s distinguished 2023 Team of the Year Award.
Squad members include Officer Corrie Bell, Officer Hailey Carroll, Officer Landon Smith, Officer Specialist James Fox, Officer Specialist Morgan Willis and Lt. BJ Johnston.
“Thanks to the hard work of these officers, 13 derelict vessels were removed from the Levy County coastline in 2022,” Col. Roger Young said. “The pride they take in protecting the resources cherished by the local community is evident through their actions and professionalism.”
Ranging from one to 18 years of service with the FWC, this group of officers exemplifies leadership through service. From focused resource operations, boating under the influence enforcement, derelict vessel removal, outreach event participation and raising money for local charities in events like the Chiefland Rotary Club Fishing Tournament, their passion and teamwork shine through.
“You know you have a great team when they continuously self-evaluate and strive to improve their work area,” Capt. Rama Shuster, North Central Region Area supervisor, said. “I could not be prouder of the dedication and ownership this team has taken for the residents of Levy County.”
